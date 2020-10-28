Sindh Govt establishes DMC in Karachi’s Keamari district

KARACHI: Local Government Department of Sindh has established District Municipal Corporation in Keamari area which it had earlier declared Karachi’s seventh district, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The new District Municipal Corporation will be known as DMC Keamari, the government notified today.

Sindh Local Government Department issued the notification earlier today to notify the development in the Keamari zone, the court decision on which is still pending.

According to this development by the Sindh government, there will be local bodies elections in the new district as well.

District Keamari will see an election exercise for local bodies and the people will elect their district chairman and members just like in all other DMCs, the sources confirmed following the new development.

READ: SHC issues notices on petition against formation of Keamari district

It may be noted that earlier this month, the Sindh High Court (SHC) issued notices to the Sindh chief secretary, the local government secretary and others on a petition challenging the provincial government’s decision of carving the seventh district out of Karachi.

A two-judge SHC bench was hearing the petition filed by PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain who questioned the formation of Keamari district. The court directed the official respondents to submit their comments by the next hearing.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer placed on record a notification regarding the creation of Keamari district.

