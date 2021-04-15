KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to extend closure of shrines for general public across the province amid third wave of Covid-19 cases in country, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The decision has been taken to curtail the spread of coronavirus as infections registered a steady rise.

Provincial Auqaf Department has notified extension in shutdown of shrines in the province upto May 16.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Minister for Auqaf Sohail Anwar Sial. Auqaf Minister Anwar Sial said that the number of coronavirus cases is increasing rapidly. “We have to take serious steps to stop this spread”.

The province had decided to reopen all shrines for general public in March after sharp decline in coronavirus cases in the province.

In end days of March Auqaf Chief Administrator Sindh, in a notification, announced shutdown of all shrines for general public from March 28 to April 06 owing to soaring cases of coronavirus.

Annual Urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, which was supposed to take place in Sehwan Sharif from Shaban 18 (April 1), was cancelled as well.

The district authorities have been ordered to constitute teams to ensure implementation of the precautionary measures.

