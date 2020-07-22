HYDERABAD: A driver became an overnight millionaire after a suspicious transaction of Rs4.9 million into his bank account in Jamshoro city of Sindh, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Jamshoro driver, Somaar Channa, was surprised over the presence of the large sums of money in his bank account as more than Rs4.9 million was transacted from an unknown source.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Channa told media that he was completely unaware of the transaction and the bank management has temporarily frozen his account after the suspicious transfer of money.

The latest incident is followed by the previous cases of fake bank accounts where transactions of millions had been made in bank accounts of rickshaw driver, ice-cream seller and other people who work on a daily wage.

Comments

comments