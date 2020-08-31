‘Flour mills to be given wheat stocks on discounted rates by Sindh govt’

Sindh Food Minister Hari Ram Kishori Lal has announced that flour mills on the department’s roster will be provided wheat stocks on subsidized rates soon, ARY News reported on Monday.

Hari Ram Kishori Lal said that the department has sufficient reserves of wheat and the flour companies and millers present on the roster will get the stocks on discounted rates.

He said after dispatch of stocked wheat on subsidized rates, the consumers and the traders will face no shortage in procuring it.

Read more: Prices witness sharp decline as imported wheat to reach Karachi tomorrow

The minister said the decision on the rates will be reached soon by Sindh cabinet

Earlier, the federal government decided to import wheat in order to stabilize the prices in the country.

The traders had confirmed orders of 600,000 metric tonnes of imported wheat before it arrived and the first consignment carrying 60,000 metric tonnes of the food commodity reached the business hub of the country on Wednesday.

