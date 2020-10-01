Web Analytics
KARACHI: The Sindh government has approved Rs10 billion funds for the chain of health care centres, National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), ARY News reported on Thursday.

The approval was given in a session related to NICVD which was chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. During the session, CM Murad Ali Shah said that the provincial government provides Rs10.1 billion funds for NICVD every year.

He said that they do not want to engage in a fight with anyone nor the institutions will be neglected. He vowed that the health authorities will further strengthen the hospital of cardiovascular diseases for the citizens and the best institutions will be kept running by the Sindh government.

The chief minister directed authorities to immediately release the funds to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD).

