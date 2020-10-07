Sindh government does about-turn on custody of Islands

KARACHI: The centre’s plans to launch mega commercial and housing schemes on Sindh’s two islands, Bundal and Buddo, along Karachi’s coast hangs in the balance as the PPP-led provincial government has withdrawn its letter handing their custody over to the federal government.

The Sindh government withdrew its July 6, 2020 letter in which the Land Utilization Department had consented to the federal government to take custody of both islands. Following the province’s consent, President Dr Arif Alvi had promulgated the Islands Development Authority Ordinance 2020 on August 30.

Read More: Ali Zaidi shares Sindh govt’s letter allowing transfer of Bundal Island to fed govt

The Land Utilization Department has conveyed the decision of withdrawing the previous letter to the federal government.

“It is stated with vehemence that all islands along the coast of a Province are the exclusive property of the respective Provincial Government, in the present case, the Government of Sindh,” the department’s fresh letter read.

“That in good faith and based on the request of Federal Government, the Sindh Cabinet while reiterating that the said Island is the property of Government of Sindh, had agreed to engage with the Federal Government, for the development of Island, subject to the following conditions: a. Island shall be dealt with as per law. b. On such terms and conditions as may be agreed upon. b. Any development shall also protect and promote the legitimate interests of local fishermen/population.”

Read More: PPP rejects Pakistan Island Development Authority ordinance

“The Federal Government instead of fulfilling the above, unilaterally issued the Pakistan Islands Development Authority Ordinance 2020 wherein the ownership of Bundal and Buddo Islands were illegally usurped by the Federal Government which is a clear and blatant violation of Article 172 (2) of the Constitution.”

“That due to this illegal, unconstitutional and malafide act of the Federal Government, the Sindh Cabinet has decided not to engage with the Federal Government for the purpose of developing the Island and consequently the letter dated 06.07.2020 of Government of Sindh, Land Utilization Department is treated as a nullity,” the letter concluded.

Comments

comments