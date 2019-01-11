Sindh government seeks bio-data of school van drivers within three days

KARACHI: The Directorate of Private Institutions Sindh on Friday directed van drivers of all private schools to submit complete bio-data within three days, ARY News reported.

Details of owners, drivers and cleaners of vans of all the private schools have been sought by the Sindh government through a notification issued by the Directorate of Private Institutions Sindh.

Data forms have been issued to all the private schools in this regard. Private schools have reportedly not maintained any such record earlier.

“School management and parents are also directed to make sure that the gas cylinders are not being used in the vehicles and they are not overloaded while carrying their children from school to home or vice versa and also check fitness certificate of the vehicle before allowing them to carry the students,” reads the notification issued by the directorate.

On the other hand, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani while presiding over a meeting has directed the traffic police to continue crackdown against use of gas cylinders in school vans as these cylinders have been banned in the wake of the incidents of cylinder blast.

“The law regarding school vans should be strictly implemented. We cannot put children’s lives in danger,” he said.

The meeting decided to specify yellow colour for school vans. The van drivers have been given one month’s time for this purpose.

