Sindh governor approves Corona Emergency Relief Ordinance

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday approved the Corona Emergency Relief Ordinance, 2020 to provide relief to the people of the province amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The ordinance was sent to the governor after approval of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for signature.

Under the ordinance, a landlord shall defer or suspend the recovery of rent payments under Rs50,000 and slash by 50 per cent if a rent amount is Rs100,000. It shall not apply in case where the owner is a widow, differently-abled person and senior citizen.

Read More: Sindh sees 870 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths in 24 hours

No educational institution shall charge more than 80 per cent of the total monthly fees. No employee or worker shall be terminated or removed as the employers will be bound to pay salary to their employers.

Water bills of the premises over 80 square yards of land will be waived off.

Read More: Coronavirus will continue to spread: Asad Umar

Comments

comments