Sindh Governor appreciates China’s support on Kashmir issue

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that China has always supported Pakistan in difficult times and its support on the issue of Kashmir has further strengthened bilateral relations.

Talking to outgoing Chinese Consul General Wang Yu in Karachi on Monday, he said that peace has been restored in the country, particularly Karachi, and interest of foreign investors and active role of the private sector are proving to be fruitful in the eradication of unemployment and poverty, Radio Pakistan reported.

The governor said that due to unprecedented measures of the Board of Investment, foreign investment is increasing in the country.

China has severely condemned New Delhi’s move to end the constitutional status of Jammu Kashmir and expressed the concern that the Indian decision will change the status quo of the disputed area and may result in a tense situation in the region.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has also shared hopes that India and Pakistan would resolve disputes in a peaceful manner and jointly safeguard the overall situation of regional peace and stability.

Comments

comments