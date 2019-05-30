Sindh governor rejects Police Reforms’ Act

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday rejected Police Reforms Act after raising a number of objection over its amendments, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the Sindh governor stated in his objection to the provincial government, “It cannot be called a bill due to the series of amendments [in laws]. The provincial government has eliminated 80 Section out of 190 in the Reforms’ Act.”

The governor suggested the provincial government to prefer formulating a new bill instead of amending the older regulations.

Governor Ismail stated, “The amended bill has almost ended all authorities of Inspector General (IG) Sindh Police as the role of police chief will remain like a postman.”

It emerged that the amended bill will confine IG to post or transfer any of the police officers and the provincial government would be fully authorised to remove the police chief.

“I’ve asked Sindh government to forward bill again after amendment as the recommended regulations will not allow the police chief to work independently under such circumstances,” he said.

Earlier on April 17, provincial adviser Murtaza Wahab had announced that the Sindh government has finalized the police reforms act.

“The proposed Police Act has been prepared in view of the overall situation in the province. All rules have been reviewed under the Supreme Court’s order,” Wahab said in a statement.

A concerned committee of ministers has completed consultations with legal experts, while the input of police officials and their proposals have also been added in the proposed law, the adviser said.

The proposed police act also carrying proposals from police, government representatives and the civil society members, Wahab further said.

Murtaza Wahab said that the Police Reforms (Amendment) bill will be introduced in the ongoing session of the Sindh Assembly for approval.

The proposed police law will amend existing police rules, which were enacted during the British colonial era, Murtaza Wahab further said.

The provincial government has also the police rules of other provinces in view in the preparation of the bill, he added.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa had on February 11, ordered to prepare and implement police reforms on a priority basis.

Presiding over the Police Reforms Committee (PRC) meeting, CJP Asif Saeed Khan Khosa had underscored the need for immediate reforms in the police force to improve the department’s performance.

