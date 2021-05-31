KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has summoned the Managing Director (MD) of K-Electric (KE) to the Governor House today and expressed outrage over the long duration loadshedding in several areas of Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

The MD-KE, the sole power provider of the metropolis, has been summoned by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor House today following the public complaints of loadshedding in different areas of Karachi.

Governor Ismail directed MD KE to personally handle the loadshedding issues in the metropolis besides resolving the citizens’ complaints at the earliest.

During the meeting, the governor also made a telephonic call to Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar. The federal minister also issued directives to the KE managing director.

Read: Govt considers to end power distribution monopoly of K-Electric

Earlier in the day, it was learnt that the federal government is considering to un-bundle the K-Electric into separate generation, transmission and distribution companies, the Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) wrote in reply to the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

PM’s Aide on Power and Petroleum Tabish Gauhar confirmed in a letter to the FPCCI that the government considering to un-bundle the power utility instead of transferring it as an integrated single entity to a buyer.

The development comes to the fore officially after a recent row between Karachi-based trade bodies led by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and the power utility over reported poor power supply in Karachi.

Read: Karachi suffers up to 11 hours power loadshedding

The prime minister’s aide wrote that privatising a monopoly provider of electricity to more than 20 million people was a poor decision.

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) president Mian Nasser Hayat Maggo had demanded the higher authorities in a letter to end the monopoly of the K-Electric. This monopoly causing power problems in the city, the FPCCI wrote.

The trade body had demanded power supply from different distribution companies to address the electricity woes of the city.

Comments

comments