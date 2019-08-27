Sindh govt orders action against shopkeepers selling milk at higher rates

KARACHI: Sindh government on Tuesday directed commissioner Karachi and the price magistrates to take action against shopkeepers selling milk at the higher rates in Karachi.

The orders were issued by CM Sindh’s Special Assistant, Khatoo Mal Jevan.

Government has fixed rate of Rs.94 per litre milk, he said and added that no one would be allowed to sell the same at Rs. 110 per litre.

No one, whether one was a retailer, wholesaler or a dairy farmer, could charge more rates of milk than the ones notified by the government, he had said in a statement.

Mr Jevan directed the aforesaid officials to visit dairy farms to examine the prices.

In a crackdown against illegal hike in milk prices, at least four shopkeepers were arrested and 21 challaned for selling milk at rates higher than the government-approved price in Karachi, on Monday.

According to Karachi’s commissioner, the city administration raided milk shops in various parts of the city and sent four milk sellers behind bars and challaned 21 over fleecing people.

The commissioner had said that the government had set the milk price at Rs94 per litre and urged the masses not to pay extra amount to the milk sellers.

