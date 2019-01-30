KARACHI: The Sindh government on Wednesday approved fund for lifting debris of the illegal structures demolished as a result of the citywide anti-encroachment campaign, ARY News reported.

According to details, the provincial chief minister has approved the summary of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) for Rs200 million funds.

The summary read that repairing of footpaths would also be carried out along with lifting debris of the encroachment.

The local government department will supervise the work on lifting the debris by the KMC.

Read More: ‘Lifting of debris will take time as we don’t have funds,” says Waseem Akhtar

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar last month said the KMC was facing shortage of funds, hence “it will take time to remove debris piling up after anti-encroachment drive in different areas”.

Speaking to media here, Akhtar said the KMC was razing all illegal encroachments on order of the Supreme Court.

He added that first information reports (FIRs) were also registered against elements who had illegally occupied lands in different parts of the city.

He underlined that the KMC lacked funds, adding it would take some time to remove debris from sites.

“A request has been sent to the chief minister Sindh for approval and we are waiting for it”, said mayor. He was of the view that clearing roads was the job of traffic police.

He appreciated the performance of the anti-encroachment team and said the rightful affectees were being provided alternative places to run their business.

