KARACHI: Sindh government has announced on Friday Rs1 million award for the police officer Mohammad Bux Buriro on his valour exhibited in recovering four-year-old girl in Kashmore gang-rape incident, ARY News reported.

Provincial law advisor and spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said Sindh government will recommend the name of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Buriro’s daughter to the federal government for the civil award as she facilitated the rescue of a minor girl after a gang sexually abused her and her mother, which followed with the minor’s abduction.

Sindh spox Wahab in his presser earlier today said he has no words to express the valour and shrewd judgment of the ASI without whom the unfathomable brutality meted out to the innocent mother-daughter may not have been averted.

It may be recalled that it was ASI Mohammad Bux Buriro to whom the victim woman had reached out after her daughter was abducted, and acting swiftly, he allowed the woman to take his own daughter as to lure in the gang.

The woman then phoned the abductors and had ASI’s daughter to speak with them upon which they decided a meeting point where the police cut the catastrophe short and recovered woman’s daughter.

Wahab said ASI Buriro deserved Quaid e Azam Police Medal for his shrewdness and valour. He further said his daughter deserves a civil award for not flinching to help rescue the minor girl and said the government will bear expenses of her higher education.

On the other hand, Sindh government’s spox Wahab also said the case proceedings will be expedited to ensure speedy justice in this dreadful barbarism.

It is pertinent to note that one suspect arrested in Kashmore gang-rape case has confessed to the crime earlier today.

Rafique Malak during interrogation confessed to his crime before the investigation police. “Three people raped mother and daughter for three days”, he said in his statement before the police.

Malak was arrested by the Kashmore police, yesterday, whereas raids are being conducted for the arrest of the remaining two accused. A case has been registered against him at the Kashmore police station under section 7ATA.

