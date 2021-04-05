Sindh govt imposes ban on inter-provincial transport

ISLAMABAD: Keeping in view the recent spike in COVID-19 cases amid the third wave of the disease, the Sindh government on Monday imposed a ban on inter-provincial transport.

A notification has been issued in this regard.

According to a notification, the inter-provincial transport will remain suspended for two days a week (Saturday and Sunday).

The new restrictions will come into force from 10th of April and will continue to remain effective till 25th of April.

However, cargo trucks, containers, medical and emergency services will be exempted from the restrictions.

In another notification related to Covid-19, the Sindh government announced uniform closure of business activities across the province amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the country.

A notification issued by the Sindh home department read that the business centres will observe a uniform closure across the Sindh province. It added that the business activities will remain suspended on Friday and Sunday.

On March 31, Sindh government announced a set of new restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus amid the third Covid-19 wave.

