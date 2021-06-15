Budget 2021-22: How much Sindh govt plans to spend in Karachi?
KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of Finance Minister, presented the budget of the province for the next fiscal year 2021-22 on Tuesday.
Addressing the provincial assembly, Murad Ali Shah presented the budget with a total outlay of Rs1.477 trillion, witnessing an increase of 19.1 percent from the previous year.
The CM Murad announced several schemes for Karachi proposed in budget 2021-22.
Here’s a look at the amount allocated for various Karachi projects in sectors including health, education, transport, road infrastructure, social welfare, labour, housing, and livestock.
Health sector:
The chief minister said that Rs172.08 billion have been allocated for the provincial health sector, including Rs24.73 for tackling infectious diseases.
- Sindh Institute of Child Health and Neonatology (SICHN) will be established in Karachi with Rs.200 million.
- Rs1.000 billion has been kept for 200 bedded infectious disease hospital established at NIPA Karachi
- Rs45.000 million earmarked for infectious disease hospital established at Gulistan-e-Johar Karachi.
- The annual grant of Indus Hospital Karachi has been enhanced from Rs.2.0 billion to Rs.2.5 billion.
- The allocation of Sindh Institute of Urology & Transplantation Karachi has been increased by 27% from Rs.5.6 billion to Rs.7.12 billion.
- Rs.160.000 million for M&R of two Cyberknife Units installed at JPMC, Karachi.
- Establishment of 100 bedded Hospital at Gulshan-e-Zia, Orangi Town, Karachi with Rs.336.602 million.
- Establishment of Bio-Safety Lab. (BSL-III) at Sindh Infectious Diseases Control Hospital & Research Centre at Karachi with Rs.650.00 million.
- “Sindh Infectious Diseases Control Hospital and Research Centre at NIPA, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi (Revised) with Rs.1,240.506 million.
- Construction of 200 bedded Hospital at Mominabad, Metroville Site Town, Karachi (Revised) with Rs.401.338 million.
Education sector:
The provincial government has allocated Rs277.556 billion for the education sector in the NFY 2021-22 budget, an increase of 14.2 percent as compared to budget 2020-21.
- Dawood University of Engineering, Science & Technology Karachi has been allocated a grant of Rs. 1,000 million
- NED University of Engineering, Science & Technology, Karachi has been allocated an Endowment Fund of Rs.300.00 million.
- Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi has been allocated a grant of Rs.100 million. while International Center for Chemical & Biological Sciences (ICCBS) Karachi will be given a grant of Rs. 100.00 million.
- Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Science & Technology (SZABIST) Karachi has been allocated grant of Rs 6.853 million.
- Applied Economics Research Centre, University of Karachi has been allocated a grant of Rs 20 million.
- 17 New Degree Colleges will be established in the districts of Karachi division Korangi, Malir and West.
Transport & Mass Transit
A modern city requires a modern transportation system. Unfortunately, Karachi has still to call home a planned mass-transport system.
- In the budget 2021-22, the govt has fixed Rs.6.5 billion for the procurement of electric buses in Karachi.
- The allocation for Transport and Mass Transit Department on recurrent side has been increased Rs.539.845 million to Rs.7.640 billion in next FY 2021-22.
- Rs.607.818 million has been allocated for Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited.
- Rs.6,476.856 million for procurement of 250-Diesel Hybrid electric buses under Sindh Intra District Peoples Bus Services Project.
- Procurement of 100 Diesel Hybrid Electric Buses under Sindh Intra District Peoples Bus Service Project (Phase-II) with Rs.1,000 million.
- Construction of Underpasses/Flyovers on Railway Crossing along Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) with Rs.4.987 billion.
BRTs
- Construction of BRTS Orange Line in Karachi with Rs.699.217 million.
- Construction of BRT Red Line Karachi with Rs.469.419 million from GoS and Rs.15.955 billion from foreign project assistance.
- Yellow Line BRT corridor with Rs.60 million from GoS and Rs.4.640 billion from foreign project assistance.
Road Infrastructure
Link Road for Korangi: 12 km dual carriageway starting from Korangi Creek / Causeway to PAF Airmen Golf Club, it will be an alternate route to resolve the heavy traffic jams.
Expressway from Mauripur to Y- Junction: 8 km dual carriageway starting from Lyari Expressway ramp at Mauripur road towards Y-junction of Kakapir road. T
The project will resolve the traffic pressure in the city as this will also have its connectivity with Lyari Expressway.
Agriculture and Irrigation
- The provincial government has allocated an overall Rs.16.130 billion for Agriculture and Irrigation in budget 2021-22.
- Rs.50 million has been allocated for “Tree Plantation in Sindh including Karachi”.
Irrigation
- The budget allocation for the Irrigation department has been kept at Rs.21.232bn for NFY 2021-22.
- Solar Power Tube wells will be installed at subsidized cost.
Livestock & Fisheries
The allocation for Livestock and Fisheries in CRE has been kept at Rs.8.560 billion for next FY 2021-22.
- Rs.120.00 million has been kept to encourage promote livestock sector through event/show at Expo Centre. Karachi.
Law and Order
- Rs119.97 billion was earmarked for maintaining the law and order situation in the province by the Sindh government.
- Rs6.884 billion earmarked for establishment of Sindh Safe Cities Project (Phase-I), Karachi.
Local Government
- The recurrent allocation for Local Government has been increased by 31.28% from Rs.7.982 billion to Rs.10.479 billion in next FY 2021-22.
- Rs.124.825 million has been allocated for “Keamari” in the Karachi division.
- Rs.469.00 million has been allocated for different districts of the province for Relief and Rescue Activities during Rain/ Flood.
- The allocation of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board has been enhanced from 5.5 billion to 8.00 billion.
- Karachi Water & Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP) Phase-I with Rs.140 million from Gos and Rs.3.917 billion from Foreign Funded Project.
- Rs.8.00 billion has been allocated for mega project for Karachi city.
- Rehabilitation of all Major Storm Water Drains of Karachi with Rs.1,000 million
Labour & Social Welfare
- Rs.60.00 million has been kept for the Construction of Darul Sukun Protection and Rehabilitation Centre at Karachi Supper Highway.
- Rs.20.00 million has been allocated for Sindh Social Welfare Council, Karachi.
Industries
- The recurrent allocation for the Industries department has been pitched at Rs.4.042 billion in NFY 2021-22
- Rs.300 million has been allocated for Sindh Small Industries Corporation, Karachi.