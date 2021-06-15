Budget 2021-22: How much Sindh govt plans to spend in Karachi?

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of Finance Minister, presented the budget of the province for the next fiscal year 2021-22 on Tuesday.

Addressing the provincial assembly, Murad Ali Shah presented the budget with a total outlay of Rs1.477 trillion, witnessing an increase of 19.1 percent from the previous year.

The CM Murad announced several schemes for Karachi proposed in budget 2021-22.

Here’s a look at the amount allocated for various Karachi projects in sectors including health, education, transport, road infrastructure, social welfare, labour, housing, and livestock.

Health sector:

The chief minister said that Rs172.08 billion have been allocated for the provincial health sector, including Rs24.73 for tackling infectious diseases.

Sindh Institute of Child Health and Neonatology (SICHN) will be established in Karachi with Rs.200 million.

Rs1.000 billion has been kept for 200 bedded infectious disease hospital established at NIPA Karachi

Rs45.000 million earmarked for infectious disease hospital established at Gulistan-e-Johar Karachi.

The annual grant of Indus Hospital Karachi has been enhanced from Rs.2.0 billion to Rs.2.5 billion.

The allocation of Sindh Institute of Urology & Transplantation Karachi has been increased by 27% from Rs.5.6 billion to Rs.7.12 billion.

Rs.160.000 million for M&R of two Cyberknife Units installed at JPMC, Karachi.

Establishment of 100 bedded Hospital at Gulshan-e-Zia, Orangi Town, Karachi with Rs.336.602 million.

Establishment of Bio-Safety Lab. (BSL-III) at Sindh Infectious Diseases Control Hospital & Research Centre at Karachi with Rs.650.00 million.

“Sindh Infectious Diseases Control Hospital and Research Centre at NIPA, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi (Revised) with Rs.1,240.506 million.

Construction of 200 bedded Hospital at Mominabad, Metroville Site Town, Karachi (Revised) with Rs.401.338 million.

Education sector:

The provincial government has allocated Rs277.556 billion for the education sector in the NFY 2021-22 budget, an increase of 14.2 percent as compared to budget 2020-21.

Dawood University of Engineering, Science & Technology Karachi has been allocated a grant of Rs. 1,000 million

NED University of Engineering, Science & Technology, Karachi has been allocated an Endowment Fund of Rs.300.00 million.

Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi has been allocated a grant of Rs.100 million. while International Center for Chemical & Biological Sciences (ICCBS) Karachi will be given a grant of Rs. 100.00 million.

Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Science & Technology (SZABIST) Karachi has been allocated grant of Rs 6.853 million.

Applied Economics Research Centre, University of Karachi has been allocated a grant of Rs 20 million.

17 New Degree Colleges will be established in the districts of Karachi division Korangi, Malir and West.

Transport & Mass Transit

A modern city requires a modern transportation system. Unfortunately, Karachi has still to call home a planned mass-transport system.

In the budget 2021-22, the govt has fixed Rs.6.5 billion for the procurement of electric buses in Karachi.

The allocation for Transport and Mass Transit Department on recurrent side has been increased Rs.539.845 million to Rs.7.640 billion in next FY 2021-22.

Rs.607.818 million has been allocated for Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited.

Rs.6,476.856 million for procurement of 250-Diesel Hybrid electric buses under Sindh Intra District Peoples Bus Services Project.

Procurement of 100 Diesel Hybrid Electric Buses under Sindh Intra District Peoples Bus Service Project (Phase-II) with Rs.1,000 million.

Construction of Underpasses/Flyovers on Railway Crossing along Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) with Rs.4.987 billion.

BRTs

Construction of BRTS Orange Line in Karachi with Rs.699.217 million.

Construction of BRT Red Line Karachi with Rs.469.419 million from GoS and Rs.15.955 billion from foreign project assistance.

Yellow Line BRT corridor with Rs.60 million from GoS and Rs.4.640 billion from foreign project assistance.

Road Infrastructure

Link Road for Korangi: 12 km dual carriageway starting from Korangi Creek / Causeway to PAF Airmen Golf Club, it will be an alternate route to resolve the heavy traffic jams.

Expressway from Mauripur to Y- Junction: 8 km dual carriageway starting from Lyari Expressway ramp at Mauripur road towards Y-junction of Kakapir road. T

The project will resolve the traffic pressure in the city as this will also have its connectivity with Lyari Expressway.

Agriculture and Irrigation

The provincial government has allocated an overall Rs.16.130 billion for Agriculture and Irrigation in budget 2021-22.

Rs.50 million has been allocated for “Tree Plantation in Sindh including Karachi”.

Irrigation

The budget allocation for the Irrigation department has been kept at Rs.21.232bn for NFY 2021-22.

Solar Power Tube wells will be installed at subsidized cost.

Livestock & Fisheries

The allocation for Livestock and Fisheries in CRE has been kept at Rs.8.560 billion for next FY 2021-22.

Rs.120.00 million has been kept to encourage promote livestock sector through event/show at Expo Centre. Karachi.

Law and Order

Rs119.97 billion was earmarked for maintaining the law and order situation in the province by the Sindh government.

Rs6.884 billion earmarked for establishment of Sindh Safe Cities Project (Phase-I), Karachi.

Local Government

The recurrent allocation for Local Government has been increased by 31.28% from Rs.7.982 billion to Rs.10.479 billion in next FY 2021-22.

Rs.124.825 million has been allocated for “Keamari” in the Karachi division.

Rs.469.00 million has been allocated for different districts of the province for Relief and Rescue Activities during Rain/ Flood.

The allocation of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board has been enhanced from 5.5 billion to 8.00 billion.

Karachi Water & Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP) Phase-I with Rs.140 million from Gos and Rs.3.917 billion from Foreign Funded Project.

Rs.8.00 billion has been allocated for mega project for Karachi city.

Rehabilitation of all Major Storm Water Drains of Karachi with Rs.1,000 million

Labour & Social Welfare

Rs.60.00 million has been kept for the Construction of Darul Sukun Protection and Rehabilitation Centre at Karachi Supper Highway.

Rs.20.00 million has been allocated for Sindh Social Welfare Council, Karachi.

Industries

The recurrent allocation for the Industries department has been pitched at Rs.4.042 billion in NFY 2021-22

Rs.300 million has been allocated for Sindh Small Industries Corporation, Karachi.

