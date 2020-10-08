Sindh govt to be taken into confidence on Bundal Island project: Imran Ismail

ISLAMABAD: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to expedite work on the Bundal Island project aimed at constructing two new cities on the island, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing a presser in Islamabad alongside Ports and Shipping Minister Ali Zaidi, the governor Sindh said that the Bundal Island project would create job opportunities for 150,000 people besides also becoming a source of income generation for the province.

“Bundal Island will remain part of the Sindh province,” he said adding that it is not a housing project rather a plan to construct a city.

He said that the project would attract upto five million tourists and people have already started approaching the government for investment in the project.

Imran Ismail further said that the income generated from the project will go to the province. “This is a US$50 billion and if allowed to become operational, it will drastically change the economic situation of the Sindh province,” he said.

He further said that the Centre could not operate the project on its own and they would address the grievances of the provincial government. “We will take the Sindh government into confidence over the matter,” the governor said.

On October 06, the Federal government rejected the opposition of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)-led Sindh government over the promulgation of the Island Development Authority as Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi shared a NOC for the Bundal Island issued by the provincial government.

Taking to Twitter, Ali Zaidi while sharing a NOC of the Sindh government for the Bundal Island, said that the cat is out of the bag and all can see how hypocritical PPP leadership is.

On the other hand, Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab said that any island in the Pakistani territory comes under the domain of the provinces. “The federal government took an unconstitutional step after issuing the island ordinance,” he said and demanded of the government to immediately withdraw the ordinance.

