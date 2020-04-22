Sindh govt challenges Daniel Pearl murder case verdict in SC

ISLAMABAD: Sindh government has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the Sindh High Court (SHC) verdict that overturned sentences of four convicts in American journalist Daniel Pearl murder case.

The Sindh government in its plea has requested the top court to reinstate the death sentence of a prime suspect, Ahmed Omer Saeed Sheikh, whose sentence was reduced to seven years.

The provincial government in its three pleas has made all accused respondents involved in Daniel Pearl’s murder case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh High Court (SHC) in its verdict on April 2 had overturned the sentences of four convicts in the case of the slain American journalist Daniel Pearl.

A two-judge SHC bench headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha has pronounced three of the four accused ‘not guilty’ while the prime accused Ahmed Omer Saeed Sheikh’s death sentence has been overturned into a seven year jail sentencing.

The judgement was reserved last month on the convicts’ appeals, pending for the past 18 years, and an appeal of the state seeking enhancement of the sentence after hearing arguments and examining the record and proceedings of the case.

The British national, Ahmed Omer Saeed co-accused Fahad Naseem, Salman Saqib and Sheikh Adil moved the SHC in 2002 challenging their convictions handed down by the Hyderabad ATC after finding them guilty of abducting and killing Pearl.

