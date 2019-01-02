KARACHI: In a meeting to deliberate on bringing reforms in the education sector, the Sindh government has taken some crucial decisions on Wednesday including changing schedule of vacations and examinations and daily timing of educational institutes.

Presiding over a meeting of the Sindh education department’s steering committee, Provincial Education Minister Sardar Shah said summer vacations will be observed in May and June.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Daily school classes would be held from 8:30am to 2:00pm now and teachers to be bound to stay at schools until 3:00pm. While, final examinations will be held between March 20 and April 30, the forum decided.

The meeting has decided that no question would be included in annual exams from text books and students would be given questions requiring answers based on critical analysis.

“Examinations will be held in open grounds and not in class rooms, for which the security forces’ help would be required,” the forum decided.

Apart from Eid and Ashura holidays, events would be organised at schools to observe the public holidays which include Kashmir Day (Feb 5), Pakistan Day (Mar 23), Independence Day (Aug 14), Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Urs (Safar 14), Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) (Rabbiul Awal 11) and Quaid-e-Azam Day (Sep 11).

“Schools will host activities pertaining to the importance of the specific day to create awareness among students.”

The education minister’s spokesperson said it has also been decided that the new academic year for colleges will commence in August instead of July.

The steering committee meeting would be held quarterly, so the next meeting has been convened in the first week of March, which would further deliberate on examinations.

