Sindh govt decries prolonged hours of gas loadshedding

KARACHI: Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab lamented on Monday people in some parts of the province are reeling under 12 hours of gas loadshedding.

Speaking to media, he said the province that produces gas is entitled to have its energy needs fulfilled first as per the constitution but nevertheless, the entire province has been facing prolonged hours of gas loadshedding.

On the one hand gas prices are being pushed up but on the other gas is non-available, the PPP senator regretted.

About the special court’s verdict in former military ruler Pervez Musharraf’s treason case, he said judicial matters are better settled in courts. If anyone has any objection to the verdict should go to a court as such matters can’t be resolved on the streets or at a press conference, he added.

Murtaza Wahab said the PPP believes in the rule of law. About a NAB summon served on PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said they had reservation over the corruption watchdog’s subpoena.

It is noteworthy that the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations will remain closed for further 24 hours from this morning to reopen on Tuesday after recent four days’ long gas shutdown.

The gas shortage has intensified with the spike in cold wave as domestic consumers facing the problem of low gas pressure.

Most of the homes in several localities of Karachi as well as in other parts of Sindh facing the issue of low gas pressure causing headache to housewives in cooking.

