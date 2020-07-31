Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Sindh govt sends names of doctors to Centre for Sitara-e-Shujaat award

Sindh govt doctors Sitara-e-Shujaat civil award

KARACHI: The Sindh government has asked the Centre to announce Sitara-e-Shujaat award to the doctors who have sacrificed their lives while fighting coronavirus pandemic on the frontline, ARY News reported on Friday.

The provincial government forwarded the names of medics to the federal government to confer Sitara-e-Shujaat (Civil) on the deceased doctors who had provided best services on the frontline against the pandemic.

A letter was sent to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) by the Sindh health department which sought the civil decoration (Sitara-e-Shujaat) to the medics.

Dr Younus Channa, Dr Wilayat Ali from Khairpur, Dr Faisal Mehmood, Dr Shafiq Mahesar and deputy medical superintendent Khairpur Civil Hospital Dr Shafqutullah Shaikh were among the doctors who were recommended by the Sindh government for Sitara-e-Shujaat award.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Man, son killed over land dispute in Lahore

Business

Suggestion tabled for joint usage of PIA’s Roosevelt Hotel: Privatisation…

Pakistan

WATCH: Man injured as bull crashes into his car in Rawalpindi

International

Impact of coronavirus will be felt for decades to come, WHO says


ARY NEWS URDU