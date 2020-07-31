KARACHI: The Sindh government has asked the Centre to announce Sitara-e-Shujaat award to the doctors who have sacrificed their lives while fighting coronavirus pandemic on the frontline, ARY News reported on Friday.

The provincial government forwarded the names of medics to the federal government to confer Sitara-e-Shujaat (Civil) on the deceased doctors who had provided best services on the frontline against the pandemic.

A letter was sent to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) by the Sindh health department which sought the civil decoration (Sitara-e-Shujaat) to the medics.

Dr Younus Channa, Dr Wilayat Ali from Khairpur, Dr Faisal Mehmood, Dr Shafiq Mahesar and deputy medical superintendent Khairpur Civil Hospital Dr Shafqutullah Shaikh were among the doctors who were recommended by the Sindh government for Sitara-e-Shujaat award.

