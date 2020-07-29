Sindh govt announces Eid holidays amid coronavirus pandemic

KARACHI: Sindh government on Wednesday announced three public holidays in the province on the occasion of Eid ul Azha, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a notification issued by the provincial government, all offices coming under the domain of the provincial government will remain shut for three days from Friday to Sunday, 31 July to 02 August.

The provincial government offices will remain open on Monday as per normal routine.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government on July 23, announced a three-day official holiday in the country on the occasion of Eid ul Azha amid coronavirus pandemic.

The federal government has announced holidays on the first three days of the Eid including Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Read More: No loadshedding during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

According to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced fewer holidays on the festive occasion, keeping in view the lockdown situation in the country that has already caused suffering for the daily-wage workers and labour class besides inflicting losses to other businesses.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government had planned a single holiday on Eid ul Azha earlier in order to restrict unnecessary movement on the festive occasion that could lead to the spread of coronavirus.

Both the federal and provincial authorities have appealed to the masses to adopt coronavirus precautions on the occasion of the Eid ul Azha to avoid a repeat of an unexpected surge in the virus cases as happened soon after Eid ul Fitr.

Comments

comments