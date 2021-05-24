Sindh inks MoU to establish forensic lab in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday signed a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) with National Engineering Services (NESPAK) for the establishment of the Sindh Forensic Science Laboratory in Karachi.

According to details, 30-acre land has been allocated for the lab at Deh Joreji, Bin Qasim. The possession of the land was also given to the project director.

The establishment of the lab would cost Rs2.66 billion against whereas Rs10 million have already been allocated. The home department through a competitive process has appointed NESPA as its consultant for the project.

The lab, after its establishment, would have the facilities of audio-visual analysis, computer forensic, crime scene and death scene investigation, DNA and serology, forensic photography, narcotics, toxicology, trace chemistry, polygraph, firearms and tool marks, latent fingerprints, pathology, questioned documents and explosive Lab.

Currently, the provincial police have Forensic/DNA facilities in Karachi, Hyderabad and Larkana.

Apart from these facilities, such facilities have been established by the University of Karachi and LUMHS Jamshoro in their premises. The chief minister directed chief secretary Mumtaz Shah to personally look after the process of the establishment of a state-of-art laboratory

The signing ceremony was also attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary P&D Shireen Narejo, Secretary Law Dr Mansoor Rizvi, Special secretary Home Sohail Qureshi, Vice President NESPA Arif Changezi, Principal Architect NESPAK Arif Khan, Principal Engineer NESPA Rashid Hussain and other concerned.

Comments

comments