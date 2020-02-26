EU eyes cooperation with Sindh govt in renewable energy sector

KARACHI: European Union (EU) Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara on Wednesday met with the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and expressed the bloc’s desire for improving cooperation with the province in the renewable energy sector, ARY NEWS reported.

During the meeting, the chief minister said that the province was carrying out canal lining aimed at providing water at the tail end of the agriculture land. “Better use of agricultural water would improve the rural economy,” he said adding that the province was committed to eliminating poverty from the rural areas.



Speaking over the Thar Coal Project, the chief minister said that the province has the capacity to bring the country out of the power crisis utilizing that project.

“The coal in the Thar area is enough to fulfil electricity needs of the country for centuries,” he said and added that currently 660-megawatt electricity is produced from the Thar Coal plants.

Speaking on the occasion, the ambassador said that the European Union wants to work with the Sindh province on renewable energy projects.

To this, the chief minister said that there is a lot of potential in the province in this regard and only utilization of wind energy resources could produce upto 50,000 MW electricity.

