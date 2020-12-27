Sindh govt approaches FIA over ‘fake holiday circular’

KARACHI: Sindh government has approached the cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) over the dissemination of a fake circular of holiday on December 28, ARY NEWS reported.

The provincial authorities have written a letter to the FIA, informing that a fake circular of holiday in Sindh government departments on December 28 is circulating on social media.

“The letter shared on social media platforms is fake,” the Sindh government said while asking the federal agency to trace the elements behind sharing the fake circular.

It is pertinent to mention here that national or provincial holidays are usually announced on a yearly basis. The federal government has already announced details of the public and optional holidays for the year 2021 via a notification issued from Interior Ministry on 11 December.

According to the notification, the public and optional holidays included the days of Muslim and non-Muslim festivals.

The number of public holidays announced by the federal government for the general public stands at 14 days and begins from Kashmir Day on February 05 to Quaid-e-Azam Day on 25 December.

Read More: 8723 fake social media accounts removed, FIA tells NA body

In between these two holidays during the year 2021, an official closure will be observed in the country on Pakistan Day [23rd March], Labour Day [May 01], Eid ul Fitr [three days from 1st Shawal], Eid ul Azha [three days from 10th Zilhaj], Independence Day [14 August], Ashura [9th and 10th Moharram] and Eid Milad un Nabi [12th Rabiul Awal].

Optional Holidays for Muslims also included closure on Chehlum, Giyarvee Shareef, and Shab-e-Barat.

Comments

comments