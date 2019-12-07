Sindh govt launches crackdown against flour hoarders in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh government on Saturday decided to crackdown against flour hoarders, creating an artificial shortage of the major food supplement in the city and selling it at higher prices, ARY NEWS reported.

The decision would be implemented through the Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani, who has directed all deputy commissioners in the city to launch a crackdown against flour hoarders and those selling it at higher prices.

“All deputy commissioners should strictly implement the flour prices announced by the provincial food department,” he said.

He directed all concerned authorities to ensure maximum watch over elements hoarding and selling it at higher rates.

On Friday, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi warned of a flour crisis in Karachi due to mismanagement of the provincial authorities from next week.

Read More: ECC directs release of 650,000 tonnes wheat to KP, Sindh and Balochistan

The federal minister in his message on the micro-blogging website, Twitter, blamed the Sindh government for mismanaging the flour issue.

His message read: ” The way Sindh Govt has mismanaged the flour issue, I expect flour crises in Karachi starting next week. Wrong policies, corrupt practices & no control on flour mills.”

His message came in the backdrop of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, that gave a go-ahead for the release of 650,000 tonnes of wheat from Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) stocks to the provincial governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh and Balochistan on October 31.

However, the Sindh provincial authorities are yet to lift entire approved stock from the PASSCO stocks in order to overcome shortage in the market, raising fears of hike in prices and shortage.

