‘Sindh govt is neither working nor letting us work’: Karachi mayor

KARACHI: Mayor of Karachi Wasim Akhtar here on Friday said that Sindh government was neither working nor letting them work, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists during his visit to Lines Area, Wasim Akhtar said that the whole city was going through agony due to the poor performance of the provincial government.

He alleged that the Sindh government was deliberately creating problems for the people in Karachi and added that water crisis and prolonged power breakdowns were the major issues of the city.

The mayor said that the provincial government had assumed control of the all the departments of public service.

Earlier in the day, in what he termed “continuity of injustices against the mega city”, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khalid Maqbool said that the Sindh government had once again neglected Karachi and Hyderabad in the provincial budget.

Addressing a press conference alongside Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar and other party leaders, the MQM leader maintained that the city which was paying the highest amount of taxes was not getting its due share in the provincial budget which was a continuity of ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) policies or overlooking urban centers of the province.

