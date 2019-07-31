Sindh govt blames K-Electric for electrocution incidents in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh government has blamed K-Electric administration over showing negligence that claimed lives of citizens in electrocution incidents in rain-hit Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

While talking to media, Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Information Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the dilapidated system of K-Electric is responsible for the death of Karachi citizens amid heavy rain.

“Innocent people are suffering due to ineligibility of K-Electric administration,” Wahab added.

Slamming the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan, he said that MQM-P leaders are even zipped their lips against K-Electric.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 16 people in Karachi died of electrocution in rain-hit parts of the metropolis over past 24 hours after the death of five more citizens on Tuesday.

The death toll from electrocution caused by intermittent monsoon rains over past 24 hours has reached 15, according to rescue sources.

They said five deaths from electrocution have been reported today.

In North Nazimabad area, two teenagers, aged 12 and 14, died of electrocution as they accidentally touched an electric wire.

The first spell of monsoon rains began in the port city in the wee hours on Monday, affecting the ill-managed sewerage and electricity system as many areas of the city experienced hours of power cuts and roads remained inundated, causing troubles to motorists.

Strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate the northeastern parts of the country from Wednesday evening/night.

