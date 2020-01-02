Sindh govt to invite tenders for new contracts of KWSB water hydrants

KARACHI: Sindh government on Thursday announced to invite tender bids for renewing contracts of the six water hydrants run by the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) in the city, ARY NEWS reported.

“The contracts of the six water hydrants in the city will expire soon,” said the Minister for Local Bodies Nasir Hussain Shah while chairing a meeting and directed the officials to publish advertisements in the newspapers inviting tenders for new contracts.

He said that the fair distribution of the water resources was the key responsibility of the provincial government and important decisions were taken during today’s meeting for revamping the water board structure.

The key decisions aimed at improving water supply in parts of the city included the revival of the rural area circles in the city. “The KWSB authorities should ensure the provision of water supply to rural areas of the city,” he said.

He further announced to dissolve the infrastructure, finance and revenue committees of the KWSB boards. “We have also notified the formation of the new committees and it will also comprise of members from the boards,” he said.

In April 2019, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials on Friday met the chairman Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Asadullah Khan and sought a report regarding actions taken by the KWSB against illegal hydrants operating in the city.

The NAB team asked the KWSB to clarify its position over illegal hydrants operating citywide.

The KWSB chief asked the water board officers to also mention in the report if the law enforcement personnel don’t cooperate with the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board in action against illegal hydrants.

