Sindh govt releases monthly funds for municipal bodies  

KARACHI: Sindh government has released monthly funds collected in terms of Octroi Zila Tax (OZT) to the province-wide union councils of the local government, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the provincial finance department also released the financial share of the municipal corporations, district councils, town and municipal committees.

The overall funds released to the local bodies structure in the province is worth over Rs two billion. The local bodies’ councils will pay off pensions and salaries of their staffers through the released amount.

Moreover, the accountant general Sindh has directed the municipal authorities across the province to ensure deduction of amount for coronavirus fund as per agreed formula.

The authorities were directed to submit the amount in the designated account of the Sindh Bank.

It also directed to carry out deductions from the salaries of employees in Sindh Building Control Authority, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and Karachi Development Authority.

It is pertinent to mention here that in December 2019, Member of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Mayor Karachi, Waseem Akhtar on Saturday said that he felt like a beggar when asking for the city’s due rights.

The mayor addressing a gathering said that he has personally apprised the President, Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan of the troubles plaguing the city.

The way Karachi is being treated is a travesty of justice, said Waseem Akhtar.

He went on to say that he and the institutions under him are filled to the brim with highly skilled staff but lacked resources.

