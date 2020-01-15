Sindh govt moves to send IGP Kaleem Imam packing

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to surrendering the services of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam to the centre, ARY News reported.

Sources said the approval to remove the incumbent IGP came during an urgent meeting of the provincial cabinet, which was presided over by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The meeting was called to take up a sing-point agenda regarding securing mandatory approval of the cabinet to send the IGP packing.

They said the PPP government deliberated on three names, including that of Mushtaq Mahar, Ghulam Qadir Thebo and Kamran Afzal, for the post.

The sources relayed the provincial government wishes to bring in an IGP of its choice, who is subservient to it.

Among the reasons that compelled the government to surrender the services of IGP Kaleem Imam are his alleged non-cooperation with it, failure to implement directives issued from the Chief Minister’s House, and frequent absence in key meetings of the government.

The sources said he was glaringly conspicuous by his absence in important meetings on law and order as members of the cabinet had also taken notice of his no-show. He, however, attended meetings called by the federal government.

In Sept 2018, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam was appointed as the inspector general of Sindh police (PSP, BS-21).

