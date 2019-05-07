Sindh govt sends nine profiteers to jail, imposes Rs383,000 fine

KARACHI: In a crackdown on first day of Ramazan, the Sindh government on Tuesday sent nine profiteers to jail and imposed 383,000 rupees fine in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Supply and Prices Ismail Rahoo said action was taken on complaints received from citizens against 169 profiteers in different areas.

Ismail Rahoo said the price magistrates and deputy commissioners had taken action against the profiteers.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani has directed all the deputy commissioners to launch a campaign in their respective districts to ensure price control on commodities.

The commissioner asked the DCs to review their performances on a daily basis and present him report on the fines imposed and arrests made.

Read More: Balochistan CM orders crackdown against profiteers, hoarders

On directive of the Karachi commissioner, Additional Commissioner Karachi-I Ahmed Ali Qureshi and other officers visited Sabzi Mandi along other officers to review the performance of the market committee.

He later presented a detailed report to the commissioner regarding procedure of the market committee.

Iftikhar Shalwani directed the market committee to ensure that transparency was maintained while fixing prices for fruits and vegetables.

“This should be ensured that fruits and vegetables are available during Ramazan on affordable prices,” he said.

Comments

comments