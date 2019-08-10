Sindh govt releases Rs7 million funds for rain emergency measures

HYDERABAD: The Sindh government has released Rs7 million funds to counter emergency situation in Hyderabad after heavy rainfall continued various parts of the province.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Aijaz Shah said in his statement that Rs5 million was issued to the divisional commissioner of Hyderabad city, whereas, Rs2 million funds were provided to the district administration.

Rain and thundershowers lashed Karachi and Hyderabad on Saturday morning after dark clouds hovered over the city’ sky.

Two persons died due to electrocution at Mianwali Colony in Manghopir and Soldier Bazaar area of the city.

Fresh monsoon rain spell exposed claims of the city authorities as the roads changed into waterways in several areas of Karachi.

At least two people electrocuted to death in the city and power outages reported in several localities of the metropolis.

The Met Office had forewarned about possibility of urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad and Thatta with a forecast of rainfall till Monday.

