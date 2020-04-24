Sindh govt issues Ramadan SOPs amid coronavirus lockdown  

KARACHI: Sindh government on Friday issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed during the month of Ramadan amid coronavirus lockdown in the province, ARY NEWS reported.

The provincial home department issued two notifications detailing the activities allowed and barred during the holy month due to the resections on movement amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The notification barred the public from offering Tarawih prayers in mosques and directed them to offer it at their homes due to the virus outbreak fear.

“The citizens will be barred from going out during 5:00 pm to 8:00 am, however, the restaurants will be allowed to supply cooked food from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm only through delivery service,” it said.

The notification barred sales of usual iftari items at stalls including samosas, pakoras and other items and further read that anyone found violating the ban will have to bear the legal consequences.

The notification said that the SOPS issued by the provincial authorities would remain enforce in the province during the entire month of Ramadan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh province has witnessed a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases.

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law Murtaza Wahab has said 274 more coronavirus cases have been reported in Sindh during last 24 hours, taking the tally to 3954 on Friday.

Taking on Twitter Murtaza Wahab said, the number of the recovered patients in Sindh province now stands at 772, while so 73 people have been pronounced dead in the province, so far.

Murtaza Wahab said that 2561 tests were conducted in last 24 hours whereas overall 35589 tests have been conducted till date.

