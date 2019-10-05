Sindh govt extends Rangers’ special powers for three months

KARACHI: Special policing powers of Rangers in Sindh have further been extended for three months.

A notification has been issued by the Sindh home department after the approval of Interior Ministry in this regard.

The paramilitary force has been playing its effective role in curbing heinous crimes in the province. The Rangers on Thursday arrested three suspects from different areas of Karachi.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the law enforcement agencies conducted raids at Clifton and Risala road and arrested three suspects. The outlaws were involved in street crimes and dacoity cases.

Previously, the Sindh government extended Rangers’ special powers for Karachi in the month of July. According to a notification issued by the Home Department, the Sindh government approved the summary extending the policing powers granted to the paramilitary force under Section 4(2) of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997 in Karachi division for 90 days.

Comments

comments