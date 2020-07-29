CM Murad releases Rs463 million funds for rain emergency measures

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Wednesday released Rs463 million funds to counter emergency situations after heavy rainfall lashed different parts of Karachi during the recent monsoon spells, ARY News reported.

The funds were released on the orders of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

According to details, Rs200 million funds had been released by the provincial government for the Solid Waste Emergency and Efficiency Project (SWEEP) on July 26.

The spokesperson said the funds have been utilized for rain emergency purposes and cleaning of Karachi’s stormwater drains.

While giving details of funds, CM Murad, in a statement, said that the Sindh government on July 2 had released Rs229 million funds to divisional commissioners.

“Out of total Rs229 million funds, Rs30 million were given to Karachi Commissioner for rain emergency measures,” said Murad.

“The Sindh government had released Rs four million for District East, Karachi, Sadi Town and Mehran Drain as rains had badly affected these areas last year.”

Murad Ali Shah said that he has directed the local government department to prepare a detailed plan, highlighting low-lying areas, encroachments clogging drains (nullahs) in Karachi.

“I need a solid mechanism for saving low-lying areas where rainwater has flooded the houses,” he added.

It is pertinent to inform that Karachi has been marred with civic issues, the conditions worsened amid the recent spell of rains leading to clogged drains and several areas of the metropolis flooded with rainwater mixed with sewage.

Heavy rainfall flooded Orangi Town, Surjani Town, Clifton, Gadap Town, Garden Town, Federal B Area, Jamshed Road and the old city areas on Sunday causing power outages in several areas of the city.

Comments

comments