Sindh govt requested services of Ziaur Rehman: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi has said that the PPP government is lying that services of Ziaur Rehman were gifted by the federal government to Sindh.

Zaidi in his tweet shared a letter written by Sindh government to the secretary Establishment Division for transfer of Ziaur Rehman to Sindh.

ریکارڈ کی درستگی کے لیے یہ وہ خط ہے جوکہ سندھ حکومت نے سیکریٹری اسٹیبلشمنٹ کو لکھا تھا کہ ہمیں مولانا ضیا الرحمن کی خدمات حوالہ کی جائیں صوبائ حکومت جھوٹ بول رہی تھی کہ وفاق نے اپنے طور پر یہ افسر ہمیں گفٹ کر دیا تھا ۔ pic.twitter.com/HkAQB6BfOi — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) July 28, 2020

“For the correction of the record, this is the letter, written by Sindh government to the secretary Establishment Division for transfer of Rehman’s services to Sindh”, Ali Zaidi stated in his tweet.

The letter was penned on 16 January, 2019.

Read more: Sindh govt hands over services of Ziaur Rehman to KP

After serious criticism and strong reaction from opposition parties in Sindh, the federal government on Monday transferred the services of Ziaur Rehman, a younger brother of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, back to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. Mr Rehman was recently appointed as the deputy commissioner of Karachi’s Central district by the Pakistan Peoples Party government in Sindh. An Establishment Division notification ordered immediate transfer of Mr Rehman’s services.

