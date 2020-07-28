Sindh govt requested services of Ziaur Rehman: Ali Zaidi
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi has said that the PPP government is lying that services of Ziaur Rehman were gifted by the federal government to Sindh.
Zaidi in his tweet shared a letter written by Sindh government to the secretary Establishment Division for transfer of Ziaur Rehman to Sindh.
ریکارڈ کی درستگی کے لیے یہ وہ خط ہے جوکہ سندھ حکومت نے سیکریٹری اسٹیبلشمنٹ کو لکھا تھا کہ ہمیں مولانا ضیا الرحمن کی خدمات حوالہ کی جائیں
صوبائ حکومت جھوٹ بول رہی تھی کہ وفاق نے اپنے طور پر یہ افسر ہمیں گفٹ کر دیا تھا ۔ pic.twitter.com/HkAQB6BfOi
— Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) July 28, 2020
“For the correction of the record, this is the letter, written by Sindh government to the secretary Establishment Division for transfer of Rehman’s services to Sindh”, Ali Zaidi stated in his tweet.
The letter was penned on 16 January, 2019.
