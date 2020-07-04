Sindh govt allows resumption of inter-district transport

KARACHI: The Sindh government allowed the resumption of inter-district transport in the province under Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

According to a notification issued in this regard on Friday, the easing of the ban is conditional on the mandatory implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in all passenger buses.

The notification states that all passengers must maintain a distance of three feet from each other, while also using face masks and hand sanitisers while in the buses, coaches and vans.

“Wearing masks and hand gloves is mandatory for all the passengers, drivers and conductors aboard,” the notification said.

However, the ban on inter-provincial public transport remains in place.

Sindh minister Owais Shah said transporters will have to ensure implementation of the government-defined SOPs, including availability of hand sanitizers and wearing of masks in vehicles, otherwise, action will be taken against transporters.

Earlier in June, the Sindh government had allowed public transport and online ride-hailing services to resume with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The announcement to this effect came after successful talks between Sindh Transport Minister Owais Shah and transporters who had been pressing the government for permission to bring their buses on roads citing relaxation in the lockdown.

