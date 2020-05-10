Sindh govt lists dos and don’ts for second phase of coronavirus lockdown

KARACHI: Sindh government on Sunday announced second phase of coronavirus lockdown in the province, allowing small businesses to resume activities during four days of a week from Monday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a notification issued from home ministry, the businesses that would not be allowed to resume activities despite ease in the lockdown included beauty salons, barber shops, gaming zone shops and gyms.

“Shopping plazas, markets, hotels and marriage halls will not be exempted for activities during the lockdown,” the notification read while any sort of public gathering including rallies, political and social activities will also be banned uptil May 31.

The public transport, amusement places and parks will also remain shut during extended period of the lockdown.

However, local and community-based shops will be allowed to resume businesses under the plan to ease lockdown in the province. “Furniture shops, construction industry-related shops will also be allowed to operate during the shutdown,” it read.

The notification said that any public movement will be barred from 5:00 pm to 8:00 am while the deputy commissioners would also be entitled to completely seal any coronavirus hotspot area.

“Strict lockdown will remain in place across the province during Friday, Saturday and Sunday and businesses will only be allowed to operate during four days in a week,” it said.

The notification said that second phase will remain applicable till May 31.

Nine Sindh govt departments to resume activities from Monday

Meanwhile the Sindh government has announced to resume activities of the nine government departments from Monday.

The departments allowed to operate included auqaf and zakat, human rights, investment, commerce and industry, Information technology, social welfare, minorities, works and services and universities and boards.

The chief secretary Sindh issued notification for resuming activities of the departments and they will be allowed to operate keeping in view the necessary precautions to avoid coronavirus outbreak.

