Sindh govt set to bring in new jail reforms

SUKKUR: The Sindh government on Wednesday decided to introduce long-awaited jail reforms’ by enacting new legislation on the matter, ARY News reported.

A committee had already been formed by the provincial government to bring reforms to the current prisons system.

The Sindh government on Jan 23 introduced major reforms in the ‘punitive’ prisons system in Sindh and repeal the years old colonial law. In this regard, Sindh cabinet discarded the Prisons Act of 1894 and approved the new bill, ‘Sindh Prisons and Correction Act 2019’.

According to the report prepared by the provincial government, “the laws introduced in the colonial era didn’t have any provision for rehabilitation of prisoners.”

The purpose of reforms in prison system is to maintain peaceful and safe society by enforcing sentences given by the courts, confining all prisoners in safe custody while ensuring their fundamental rights enshrined in the constitution. The reforms also meant to assist the welfare and rehabilitation of prisoners and their reintegration into the society as law abiding citizens through provision of reformation programme.

Sources said a draft bill titled Sindh Prisons and Correction Act 2019 had been forwarded to the Home Department. Under the new proposed law, name of other jails will also be changed to recreation centers.

The jail reforms are being introduced for better rehabilitation of prisoners.

After introduction of new reforms, the prevalent human rights abuses in the jails will be eradicated, said the sources.

