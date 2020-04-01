Sindh govt mulls imposing three-hour complete lockdown on Friday

KARACHI: In yet another attempt to stop the rising number of coronavirus cases in the province, the Sindh govt has decided to impose a complete lockdown on Friday from 12 noon to 3 pm, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the decision has been taken to limit large gatherings during Friday prayers.

The provincial government, in consultation with Ulema of different sects, has decided to go for lockdown in a bid to limit people from gathering in mosques in large numbers.

All shops, business centers will also remain closed during the lockdown.

Sindh government had imposed a complete lockdown for 15 days from March 23 in order to contain and curb further spread of coronavirus

Meanwhile, three more patients recovered from novel coronavirus in Sindh today and tested negative for the disease on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the provincial government.

Murtaza Wahab said the total number of recovered patients in the province now stands at 54.

“People should learn that isolation or social distancing is the only cure to coronavirus. These 54 isolated themselves, can you?”

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pakistan has jumped to 2039, whereas, 59 patients have recovered from coronavirus pandemic across the country, according to the National Command and Control Centre.

The latest statistics of the national dashboard showed a from COVID-19 pandemic, whereas, 12 declared in critical condition.

Punjab has the highest number of infections up to 708 followed by Sindh with 676 patients. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reported 253 cases, 158 in Balochistan, 184 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 54 in Islamabad and six in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

