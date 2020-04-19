Sindh govt retracts decision on ration distribution with tiger force help

KARACHI: In a recent development, the Sindh government retracted its decision to use the Prime Minister’s Tiger Relief Force for the purpose of ration distribution in the province, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sindh’s Services and General Administration Department had written a letter on Saturday to six commissioners and 29 deputy commissioners of the province for the ration distribution.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A letter was written to the commissioners and deputy commissioners in the province on the orders of Chief Secretary Sindh Mumtaz Ali Shah for utilizing the tiger force, formed on the prime minister’s directives to fight coronavirus.

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh on Sunday disowned the letter written to six commissioners and deputy commissioners by Chief Secretary Sindh Mumtaz Ali Shah for utilizing the tiger force for the purpose of ration distribution.

“Tiger force is based on political workers and distribution of ration bags in the province is being carried out in a transparent and fair manner,” he said.

Imtiaz Sheikh said the relief operation in Sindh including distribution of ration bags has nothing to do with politics. “No worker of any political party including the PPP will be part of this relief operation,” he added.

“Non-government organizations (NGOs), lady health workers and other committees formed by the provincial government are distributing ration among needy families in the province and will continue performing their duties,” Imtiaz Sheikh further added.

Comments

comments