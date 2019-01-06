Sindh govt’s cooperation required for development of Karachi: Alvi

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi said on Sunday that without the cooperation of Sindh government, the development projects and other work in Karachi cannot be materialized.

Speaking to the media, the president seconded the stance of Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and asserted that that the provincial government is not cooperating with the federal government. “I will try to get the cooperation.”

President Alvi assured of his efforts to initiate the work on development packages for Sindh especially Karachi. “For those packages to work, the Sindh government has to work with the federal government because work cannot be done in Karachi without the provincial government’s cooperation,” he added.

Two days earlier, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given approval of funds of worth rupees 50bn for Karachi’s development.

“The funds of rs. 50bn, released by the prime minister, would be utilized to resolve the city’s prolonged issues,” the governor further said that the federal government intends to start work to improve infrastructure in the city and to lift the garbage that has marred the beauty of the city.

Ismail said work would also start soon to lift the debris of encroachments that have been razed to the ground in an ongoing anti-encroachment drive, in light of the Supreme Court’s orders.

Talking about the transport projects, he said that the Green Line Bus Service will be fully functional within 4 to 6 months, adding that the work on the project by the federal government has been completed.

