KARACHI: The health department of Sindh government shared on Tuesday its compiled data on COVID-19 related deaths eventuated outside of hospitals saying 53 people died in the past 15 days while being at homes, ARY News reported.

According to its daily data breakup, the health department said fatalities taking place outside hospitals up until Dec 15 were almost double than the corresponding period last month which saw COVID-19 claim 29 lives.

On the very first day of Dec, novel coronavirus killed eight people which is by far the highest number of fatalities outside of medical facilities.

The highest recorded daily Covid-led fatalities, outside of hospitals, last month were on Nov 15 which marked five deaths.

A total of 203 people have died due to the global pandemic throughout this month in Sindh province a 26 per cent of which (53 people) were at not hospitalized, the health department said.

