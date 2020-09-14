Sindh Health Department report points out rise in COVID-19 cases

KARACHI: Sindh Health Department has pointed out a rising curve of novel coronavirus cases in the province in past 13 days of September, ARY News reported on Monday.

Provincial health department has sent a report to the Chief Minister of Sindh regarding increasing number of COVID-19 cases in past 13 days of the current month.

“In September 2459 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed,” according to the health department. Coronavirus has claimed 36 lives in current month in Sindh, the department said.

Around 488 people were infected with the virus from shopping malls and markets, according to the report.

The curve of coronavirus infections has also soared in rural districts of Sindh, health department report said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the authorities have decided to open schools and other academic institutions in Sindh and other provinces of the country on September 15 (tomorrow) under standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain coronavirus outbreak.

In the first phase, students of 9th and 10th standard will join the classes ensuring social distancing. Wearing masks for teachers, students and the other staff of the schools has been declared mandatory.

On Sept 7, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood had announced that educational institutions will reopen in phases from September 15 with universities and colleges setting the course for schools to reopen later.

