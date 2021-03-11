Sindh health minister gets coronavirus vaccine shot at Jinnah Hospital

KARACHI: Sindh’s Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho received coronavirus vaccine shot at a public sector hospital here on Thursday morning, ARY News reported.

Pakistan, in the second phase, has launched vaccination of senior citizens aged 60 years and above from Wednesday (yesterday).

The first dose of Sinopham coronavirus vaccine administered to the health minister at Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital this morning.

Dr. Pechuho had earlier got herself registered at 1166 helpline for coronavirus vaccination.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Wednesday announced that the next phase of COVID-19 vaccination will start today.

The drive will begin with the senior-most citizens, who will receive SMS with instructions on their cell phones, he said.

Earlier, federal minister Asad Umar said, “Vaccination will be done in reverse order by age. Which means the oldest person who has registered will be vaccinated first,” Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19, tweeted.

Earlier, on March 5, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) had approved the Sinopham coronavirus vaccine for the people above 60 years of age.

