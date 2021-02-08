Over 15,000 Sindh health workers inoculated with Covid vaccine so far

KARACHI: A total of 15,023 frontline health workers have thus far been administered the first shot of a Covid vaccine in Sindh, ARY News reported.

The Sindh Health Department said frontline warriors are being inoculated against the coronavirus at special Covid vaccination centres set up in Karachi, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah and Hyderabad.

Also Read: Pakistan likely to get second tranche of Sinopharm vaccine

A countrywide Covid vaccination drive started Wednesday last. 0.5 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine gifted by China are being used in the first phase. Sindh has been provided 84,000 doses of the vaccine, Punjab 70,000, KP 65,000, and Balochistan 10,300 doses.

On Sunday, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar tweeted: “We have received complaints that vaccine is being administered to people other than healthcare workers in Karachi.”

Also Read: Sindh govt suspends health official after Zubair Umar’s family get Covid vaccine shot

Swinging into action, the Sindh government suspended Deputy District Officer Health Dr. Annela Quershi over violation of SOPs during the administration of Covid-19 vaccine at Dow Ojha Campus vaccination center.

Comments

comments