Sindh High Court extends interim bail of Jam Khan Shoro

KARACHI: A bench of Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday extended interim bail of former minister of Sindh Jam Khan Shoro in a NAB inquiry, ARY News reported.

The bench also ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to complete its inquiry against Shoro by October 09.

The NAB was allowed to investigate against Jam Khan Shoro on July 1st, the prosecutor of the accountability bureau told the court.

Former provincial minister is facing charges about illegal allotment of land for a CNG station.

On a question from the bench about the period of completion of inquiry against Shoro, the prosecutor responded the court that it will be completed within two months.

The bench ordered NAB to complete the inquiry by October 09.

In an earlier hearing NAB had submitted progress report in two inquiries against Jam Shoro in the court.

Jam Khan Shoro, a PPP leader, facing inquiries in illegal allotment of land in Jamshoro district.

