Sindh High Court suspends hearing of civil cases till next order

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Sunday decided to suspend hearing of the civil cases at high court and district courts of the province till the next order, ARY News reported.

The high court and lower courts will only hear criminal cases and bail petitions.

The high court has announced the decision in view of the situation that has emerged in the wake of the novel coronavirus cases.

The Registrar Sindh High Court in an order said that the district courts won’t hear civil cases.

The cases at principal seat of the high court and its Sukkur, Hyderabad and Larkana circuit benches have been delisted.

The high court office has also directed all ladies’ staff to remain at their homes. The registrar office has also directed the staff members above 50 years’ of age to remain at homes.

Meanwhile, over 50 years’ age employees of the banking court and special courts will also be exempted from attending the office.

Above 50 years’ staff members will remain at emergency call, the registrar office further announced.

The judges, chairmen and heads of the district and special courts will remain present in their offices, the order further said.

Comments

comments