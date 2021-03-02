Sindh eases time restrictions on business centres in new Corona SOPs

KARACHI: The Sindh Home Department has issued a new set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in view of the existing Covid-19 situation in the province, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sindh government has started easing restrictions on business centres and other public places amid a decline in COVID-19 cases.

A notification of the home department detailing the fresh SOPs read that the restriction on opening and closure time of parks and shopping centres has been eased.

In previous SOPs, the markets, shopping halls, and other business centres were allowed to remain open six days a week and follow the timings between 6:00 am to 10:00 pm for business activities.

The home department has withdrawn the condition pertaining to work from home policy. Now all staff of public and private offices has been allowed to work at the workplace.

The home department has also notified that all hotels could continue outdoor dining, while the government will take decision on indoor dining, indoor marriages and opening of cinema halls on March 10.

The government has also not allowed buffet service and indoor meals in social gatherings, according to the notification.

Moreover, now 50 percent spectators have been allowed to watch the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

Comments

comments